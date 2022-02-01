Carl W. Halkyer, Sr.
Carl William Halkyer Sr., age 82, formerly of Lake Winola, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away on Jan. 26, 2022 at his home in Sebring, Florida surrounded by his family.
Carl was born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania on Feb. 7, 1939, to George and Helen Escott Halkyer. A 1957 graduate of Scranton Technical High School, he was a standout athlete excelling in basketball and baseball. Soon after graduation, he was drafted by the U.S. Army and it was there that he continued to play minor league baseball traveling around the world.
On March 17, 1962, while serving his country, he married his loving wife, Carolyn (Sylvester). Over the course of the next 60 years, they raised three amazing children and welcomed six beautiful grandchildren, who quickly became their greatest focus and joy. Within this past year their blessings and family continued to grow with the addition of four great-grandchildren, and a fifth one on the way.
He began his career in the soda business in 1955 working for the Crystal Soda Water Company in their warehouse. He continued to work hard to further himself within the business, from driver to salesman, to eventually running their New York division. Carl returned to Pennsylvania to run the Canada Dry Bottling Company of Scranton, where he ultimately became the owner.
Carl was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, golfing and following sports of all kinds, especially those that his grandchildren participated in. As a member of the Scranton Canoe, he spent many hours with the junior golfers, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
After retiring, Carl and Carolyn moved to Sebring, Florida where Carl enjoyed golfing, playing cards, breakfast with the gang and spending time with his brother George. They made many, many new friends from all over this country and Canada, and they spent time traveling to many of their hometowns.
In his final days, especially the past six months, the family is so appreciative of all the care he received from countless members of the medical community and would like to thank each and every one of them. Particularly Cheryl Carter, who took care of him for over 10 years as if he was her own father, all of the staff at the Cancer Specialists in Sebring, especially Dr. Ahmed and Pamela Kenyon, and last, but certainly not least, our two angels, Shirley Mautz and Candy Luethauser, who without hesitation, stepped in, day and night, for anything and everything needed.
A mass was held on Jan. 29, 2022 at Our Lady of Grace Church in Avon Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.
Donations can be sent to Sebring Girls Golf, c/o Lisa Lovett, 7028 Lake Regency Lane, Sebring, FL 33875.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.