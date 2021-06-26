Carlton E. “Sonny” Pottle
Carlton E. “Sonny” Pottle, 76, of Sebring, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, June 18, 2021. Sonny was born on May 12, 1945, in Westbrook, Maine to Carlton and Elizabeth Watts, and several years later was adopted by his stepfather, Merrill Pottle.
He took pride in serving as a dispatcher for the Florida Highway Patrol, and retired after many decades of service. Sonny said after spending so much of his life inside a radio room, he wanted to work outside. He went on to spend many years working with Excavation Point, learning new skills and meeting new people.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father and stepfather; and siblings, Dorothy, Jane and William. He is survived by the love of his life, his beloved wife, Arrista, whom he married on July 11, 1973; his daughter, Dixie McCune, wife of Larry McCune; and his grandchildren, Samuel and Hannah.
Sonny was a quiet man who enjoyed a simple life. He was deeply devoted to his family, loved animals and adored his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sonny was a kind and generous man to all who knew him. His words of wisdom, caring spirit and sense of humor will live on in our hearts.
In honoring his request for a simple passing, we will not be holding a formal memorial service. Instead, please consider forwarding photos, stories or memories about Sonny to his daughter at dixiemccune@gmail.com for inclusion in a memory book for his grandchildren.