Carlyle Dewey
Carlyle Dewey, 81, passed thru the gates of Heaven on Jan. 23, 2021. He was born to the Rev. Glenn and Mildred Englund Dewey on June 22, 1939, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He married Margaret Reschlein in 1963. After receiving a PhD from the University of Minnesota in 1972, he worked and lived in Minnesota, California, Pennsylvania, Ethiopia, Brazil, Costa Rica and retired to Sebring, Florida from Guatemala in 2004.
Carlyle’s strong Christian faith and deep thinking around theology, education, planning and systems led to a varied career in higher education, community development and missions. His crowning achievement was the establishment of a doctoral program for training seminary presidents and deans throughout Spanish-speaking Latin America.
Margaret and their three children, Carla (Jon) Urban, Chad Dewey and Nelson (Julia) Dewey, have always been grateful for Carlyle’s adventurous spirit that led them to experience so much of the world, and his faith that taught them about Jesus’ love through words and actions. He died due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.
In addition to his immediate family and four grandchildren, Carlyle is survived by his siblings, Tom Dewey, Marian Andersen, Naomi Dewey, Glenyce Hansen and Don Dewey.
A memorial service will wait until we can once again come together safely. Memorial contributions may be directed to SIM, 4114 Nigeria St., Sebring, Florida 33875.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.