Carmella A. Yacoboni
Carmella A. (Millie) Yacoboni, 101, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023. She was born March 7, 1922, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Ralph and Mary Gallo. She met her loving husband, Joseph Yacoboni, in 1948 and they were married in 1951, married 59 years until his death in 2011.
Joe and Millie were the proud parents of Celeste (Mark), Ty (Kathy), Brian and grandparents of their only grandson, Nic (Kaysi). Millie was one of seven children and is survived by her brother, Leonard Gallo, and sister, Mary Massabro of Pittsburgh; also many nieces and nephews.
Millie and her husband Joe moved to Lake Placid in 1972 to fulfill their dream of building dome homes, known as Yacadomes. Millie also wrote a cookbook titled “4 U” with 400 four-ingredient recipes. She used her pen name, Mama Gallo. She loved to play Rummikub and played into her final days.
She loved plants and outdoor gardening. Millie never knew a stranger.
In 2021, after breaking her hip she moved to Southern Lifestyle Assisted Living facility where she made wonderful friends with the staff and all the other residents. Her caregivers loved her so much and she loved them. She celebrated her 101st birthday on March 7, 2023 with family, friends, staff and residents. Her wisdom for a long life, which she shared with all was, never be afraid to say you are sorry and always be kind.
She was a wonderful and special lady and will be greatly missed by all.
Per her wishes there will be no service. She has donated her body to science care.