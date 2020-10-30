Carmen D. Wilmoth
Carmen Delores Wilmoth, 98, widow of William E. Wilmoth, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Emilio Peinado and Eva Maria (Rincon) Peinado. She was born on April 9, 1922, in Ocana, Colombia. Carmen was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.
She is survived by her loving children, Henry (Debbie) Wilmoth, Mary (Roger) Million, Billy (Mary) Wilmoth, Millie (Robert) Sanders, Elaine (Bill) Norman, James Wilmoth and Jesse (Paula) Wilmoth; and daughter-in-law, Renee Wilmoth.
Surviving are also 26 grandchildren, Burl, Buddy, Debbie, Ruthie, Michael, Shawn, Candice, Roger Jr., David, Michael, Karrie, Amanda, Brian, Will, Andrew, Bobby, Carmen, Bonnie May, Crystal, Austin, Jessica and Colby; 44 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roy Wilmoth; daughter, Judith Sheppard; grandson, Robert Wilmoth; and granddaughters, Laura and Darlene Sanders, and Martha Sheppard.
Visitation will be held from noon until service time at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida, with Father Jose Gonzalez officiating. Interment will be held at Pinecrest Cemetery.
The service can be seen on our Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.