Carmen I. Guerrero
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Carmen I. Guerrero’s love didn’t come to an end with her death.
Carmen passed away on March 19, 2022, at the age of 65 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy. Carmen lived for her children and to help others. Her love was always evident in her actions and the way that she lived.
She was survived by her husband, Juan; her children, Priscilla, Juan Pablo, and Jonathan; and her grandchildren, Joshua, Joseph, Aria, Asher, Ezra, and Lainey.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. until service time at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Pinecrest Cemetery at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com