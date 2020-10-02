Carmen M. Lebron
Carmen M. Lebron, 56, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
She was born Dec. 19, 1963, in Santurce, Puerto Rico to Heriberto Lebron and Maria M. Benitez. She was a Chaplain and a Pastor serving at Casa De Adoracion RESA En Victoria. Carmen has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1993, coming from Puerto Rico.
She is survived by her husband, Eduardo Lebron of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Suehane Hernandez-Lebron of Sebring, Florida; sons, Jason Miranda Lebron of Avon Park, Florida, Eduardo Lebron, Jr. Of Wauchula, Florida and Alejandro Lebron of Haines City, Florida; mother, Maria M. Benitez; father and Heriberto Lebron; sisters, Agnes Sterling and Yvette Lebron; two brothers and one sister; 16 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Luis Lebron and brother, Heriberto Lebron, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park. Interment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home111, East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.