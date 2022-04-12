Carol A. Muir
Carol Ann Muir, 79, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Friday morning, April 8, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born on Feb. 10, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Mary (Hamil) and Pasquale D’Amico.
Carol has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 21 years, moving from Fort Pierce, Florida. She was an active member of the St. James Catholic Church, Catholic Women’s Club, prayer group and Emmaus. Carol was a nurse who enjoyed helping people in need, and cooking meals for family and friends. She loved to be with her family and friends anytime they could get together. Carol especially treasured time with her grand and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by the love of her life of 57 years, Bob; daughter, Donna Strickland (Buddy); son, Bob Muir (Mary Ann); grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth) and Matthew Strickland; and great-grandchildren, Cash and John Henry Strickland. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; younger sister, Theresa Bolton, and younger brother, Tony D’Amico.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Carol’s life will be held at noon Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid, Florida with Fr. Vincent Clemente officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint Vincent De Paul, P.O. Box 2235, Lake Placid, FL 33862. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.