Carol A. Willard
In the early evening hours of Jan. 19, 2022, Heaven welcomed another angel.
Carol Ann McCoy Willard was born in Manhattan, New York on Aug. 13, 1950, the first child of James and Helen McCoy. As the eldest of five children, Carol was a girl on a mission to educate others.
Carol graduated from Sachem High School in Lake Ronkonkoma, Long Island, New York in 1968. She attended Suffolk County Community College where she began her studies in Elementary Education. After a family move in 1969 to Boca Raton, Florida, she completed her education graduating with honors from Florida Atlantic University in 1972. After relocating to Sebring, FL, Carol began her teaching career in Highlands County where she retired after 44 years of service educating the children she so dearly loved. Her passion for educating others continued after her retirement as she began tutoring children in need of extra help.
Carol left Highlands County in 2017 and moved to Titusville, Florida to be closer to her son. She was in awe of the numerous launches she was able to witness from the Kennedy Space Center. In September 2021, Carol and her son moved to Cherry Hill, New Jersey to be closer to her daughter and the advanced medical care she required.
In addition to her passion for education, Carol loved animals and over the years, rescued numerous dogs. Her little dog Yogi will surely miss her “mom”, but Yogi will continue to be cared for by Carol’s children. Carol was also an avid music lover and a lover of Broadway plays.
She was a 21 year survivor of breast cancer, and was an avid participant in the yearly walks for Breast Cancer Awareness.
In her lifetime, Carol was blessed with two children, April Dawn Willard born in 1978, and Andrew McCoy Willard born in 1981.
In addition to her children, Carol is survived by her son-in-law, Keith Hermann of Medford Lakes, New Jersey; her brothers, Kevin McCoy (Lorie) of Boca Raton, Florida, and James McCoy (Tracy) of Sebring, Florida; and her sisters, Lorraine Perritt of Fleming Island, Florida and Deborah Christian of Lake Placid, Florida; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephew and dear friends.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, James and Helen McCoy; and her brother-in-law John Perritt.
The world will surely miss this incredibly wonderful mother, sister, aunt, friend and educator. Rest in peace dear Carol Ann.....
In Lieu of flowers, Carol’s children request that donations be made to further educate and raise awareness of N.A.S.H. Cirrhosis (Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis) also known as Non-Alcoholic Liver Cirrhosis.
Memorial dinner is being held at Seven Hotel Sebring Raceway on Sunday evening, Jan. 30. Those who have not seen the information regarding the memorial dinner please contact Andrew Willard at 863-381-9449 or April Willard at 215-205-2786 via text or call.