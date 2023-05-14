Carol D. Bacon
Carol Diane Bacon, 92, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023. Carol was born on Feb. 18, 1931, to Norman F. Koehler and Myrtle Nelson in Waukegan, Illinois.
After graduating from Augustana nursing school in January 1952, she worked at multiple hospitals in the Sunroom until retiring in 2013. She was a long-term resident of beautiful Sebring, Florida, and a founding member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Carol was a worldwide traveler and saw many countries.
Carol is survived by her sons, Stephen Guy Ellis and wife of Cut And Shoot, Texas, and Mark Norman Ellis and wife of Sarasota, Florida; four grandchildren, Stephen Ellis Jr., Phillip Ellis, Wesley Ellis, and Amber Ellis; and three great-grandchildren, Austin Ellis, Zane Ellis, and Tyler Combs.
She will be interred in the Family resting spot in Waukegan, Illinois.