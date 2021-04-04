Carol D. Sheets
Feb. 25, 1932 — March 30, 2021
Carol Dunham Sheets was born in February 1932, in Brooklyn, New York. Her father, Earl Dunham, passed away from heart problems when she was young. Her mother Martha worked for the Department of Defense until she retired and joined Carol and her grandchildren in South Florida.
Carol graduated high school in Brooklyn and then attended Alfred University in upper New York state. She received her degree in education and became a math teacher. She met her husband, Fred Kalber, at Alfred where he received his degree in biology. He went on to receive two more degrees, including a doctorate, in marine biology. His job teaching marine biology brought them — after living in many states — to Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton with their four children, two girls and two boys.
After Carol and Fred were divorced, Carol went back to school at FAU, where she received a degree in counseling (she worked in a crisis center) and then in accounting. She became a tax accountant and had her own business for 30 years until she retired when she was 80. She moved to Lake Placid in 1996, where she built a house in the Country Walk subdivision; she volunteered and worked on the neighborhood’s board of directors. She was married two more times and widowed once.
During college, Carol was the catcher on the school’s softball team that won the state championship. She was always involved in bowling leagues and had a high average. She was also very involved with Advent Lutheran Church in Boca Raton, where her sons went to school. At Lake Placid’s Trinity Lutheran Church, she worked as treasurer for some years. She was a faithful volunteer at the Lake Placid Library for many years and eventually moved to Southern Lifestyle Senior Center in Lake Placid.
She traveled all over the world and also all around the U.S., often driving to see her family and friends because she loved cars and loved to drive.
Her children adored her and her sense of humor. She is survived by her four children and five grandchildren, Lynn Kalber (Scott Eyman), Jill Wolhuter (Kurt), Glenn Kalber (wife, April and children, Kaylee, Kole, Kaeden) and Ross Kalber (wife, Nancy and children, Elyse and Jessica).
