Carol Dewitt
Carol Dewitt, 79, residing in Sebring, Forida, passed away Nov. 15, 2021, at AdventHealth in Sebring, Florida. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on Nov. 4, 1942, to Robert and Ann Kollmeyer. She grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. She worked in supply chain management with various domestic and international carriers. Her greatest passion in life was serving our Lord. She was a graduate from the University of Louisville and majored in religious studies at Spalding University. She was honored to be included in Marquis Who’s Who in America and chaired Faith Based Grant Reviews in Washington D.C.
Her church, Bible Fellowship in Sebring, was where you would find her. She has published two books on her faith (“Carved in Stone” and “God 101”). She loved to play golf, cards, games and spending time helping anyone in any way she could. A love like no other! She said it best, “There are 365 times in the Bible where we are told to, Fear Not ... and God has given us one for each and every day of the year.” -”God 101,” pg 55.
She is survived by her only child, Robin Chaffee (Rick) of Sebring, Florida; two grandsons, Adam El-Abed (Julianna) and Garrett Chaffee (Carrissa); two step-daughters, Pamala Leet and Denise Sunde; two sisters, Linda York (Carl York) and Rebecca Rick (Randy Rick); and one brother, Robert Kollmeyer (Edith); six nephews and four nieces, and many great-nieces and nephews whom she was very active with.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Knox Dewitt; both of her parents; one brother, Robert Kollmeyer; and a stepson, Robert Dewitt.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2021, at Bible Fellowship Church, Sebring. Florida.