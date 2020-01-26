Carol J. Bell
Carol J. Bell, 77, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020 in Sebring, Florida.
She was born on May 20, 1942 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Doris O’Shea. She spent most of her life in Salisbury, Massachusetts. Carol had been a Highlands County resident for 20 years, coming from Salisbury.
Carol enjoyed crafting, but most of all she enjoyed her family: sons, Ken Bell (Bev) of Nottingham, New Hampshire and Scott Bell (Robin) of Rye, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Chelsey Bell, Kenneth Bell (Samantha), Gregory Bell and Jordan Bell; great-grandchildren, Kenneth “Jaxon” Bell, Callie Grace Bell; siblings, Klee Shea of New Jersey. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth John Bell, and her parents.
Services will be at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.