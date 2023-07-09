Carol J. Bentz
Carol Joan Dillon Bentz passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Sebring, Florida at the age of 86. She was born on Aug. 3, 1936 in Miami, Florida to Carl and Marjorie Dillon. She attended Miami Edison High School where she was on the girls tennis team.
She married her high school sweetheart, Stanley “Pat” Bentz in 1952. They resided in Hialeah, Florida, and later moved to Highlands County. Carol loved to travel and was able to see many countries. She had many hobbies and among them were tennis, bowling, playing Bunko and going to the live theater. But most of all, she loved her family. She enjoyed having all the family get togethers for all of the holidays. Carol was always kind, generous and very loving. We will all miss her dearly.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Pat; her sister, Patricia Bowers of Sebring, Florida, and brother, Robert Dillon (Cathy) of Clemmons, North Carolina. Carol and Pat had three children, Janis Bentz Campbell (Mark) of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, Charles (Chuck) Stanley Bentz (Dianne) of Lake Placid, Florida and Timothy Allen Bentz (Linda). Timothy preceded her in death.
Carol and Pat were loving grandparents to 11 grandchildren, Chase Campbell (who preceded her in death), Dawn Campbell, Ashely Campbell, Jody Bentz Kneer, Jessie Bentz, Jamie Bentz, Joni Bentz, Nikki Bentz, Tim Bentz, Rikki Bentz and Brandi Hillier; 18 great-grandchildren, Jerick, Shelby, Alicia, Haley, Brelyn, Brookelynn, Claire, Jada, Gunner, Hagen, Giabella, Luke, Harley, Natalie, Cypress, Miranda, Caden and Kai; and three great-great-grandchildren, Layla, Ava and Carson.
A memorial service will be held for Carol at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at Highlands Hammock State Park in the amphitheater at 5931 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872, with a reception to follow at the recreation hall in the park.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.