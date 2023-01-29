Carol J. Hall
Carol Juanita Burton Hall – “Gigi” – “Ms. Carol,” age 78, of Avon Park, Florida went to bow in the presence of Jesus on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Carol has been an Avon Park resident since 1960, moving from Arcadia.
She was a homemaker for her family, involved in every area of church life, and supported her husband and her children in any endeavor they attempted. She was married to Raymond A. Hall for over 50 years. Together they owned and operated Park Pharmacy in downtown Avon Park.
She was the proud mother of three children, Vesta, George, and Heather. Carol began her ministry at First Baptist Church of Avon Park called The Sonshine Ministry. She, her husband, and a host of church members taught English to Spanish speakers and helped many obtain their United States citizenship. Carol was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church. She was also previously a member of Sunridge Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Avon Park.
Survivors include her children, Vesta Clary (Chip) of Clinton, Mississippi, George Hall (Kelly) of Avon Park, Florida, and Heather Kay (Rich) of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, James Clary (Sierra), Hannah Clary, Lindsey Hall, Brennen Kay, and Michael Kay; great-grandson, David Matthew Clary; five nephews and three nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Burton; husband, Raymond A. Hall; sisters, Naomi Seimor and Judy White, and brother, Ronnie Burton.
Funeral service will be held at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at 4 p.m. A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. A private family burial will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.