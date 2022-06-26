Carol J. Harwood
Carol Jean Harwood, 72, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on March 26, 1950, in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of Lawrence Joseph and Mary Margaret (Thalmann) Daufenbach.
Carol worked as a registered nurse, was a member of the Catholic faith, and has been a resident of Sebring for 24 years, coming from South Bend, Indiana.
She is survived by her loving husband, Cary; a son, Robert Harwood of Elkhart, Indiana; step-daughters, Valerie (Harwood) Hass and Sabrina (Harwood) Robertson; sisters, Judith (George) Yanda, Mary Dudash and Joan Nowak (Tom), and brother, Tom Daufenbach (Martha). She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Paul Dudash.
