Carol J. Knull

Carol Jean Knull, 76, died on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in York, South Carolina.

Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, Wisconsin.