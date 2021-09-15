Carol J. Rondeau
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beautiful mom, Carol Jane Rondeau of Sebring, Florida on Aug. 27, 2021, at the age of 79 years. She was a caring mother, grandmother “Meme,” great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who left this world too soon and will be forever missed.
She will be lovingly remembered by her eldest daughter, Robin Mobley (Randy) of Hinesville, Georgia; her only son, Gary Rondeau (Laura) of San Antonio, Texas; her youngest daughter, Tracy Harvey (Todd) of Sebring, Florida; granddaughters, Lauren Harvey, Megan Harvey, Hannah Nead (Ryan), Jenna Mobley (Matt), and Valeria Lara; great-granddaughter, Miss Olivia Grace Nead; sister, Gail Lipscomb (Mark), and two nephews, Jimmy Lipscomb (Nikki) and Jason Lipscomb. She will also be dearly missed by her lifelong friends, Muriel Parker and Betty Hancock, as well as her many dear friends at The Groves at Victoria Park and Spring Lake Presbyterian Church.
She was predeceased by her loving parents, Norman and Simone Riendeau.
Carol was born to Norman and Simone Riendeau on Aug. 10, 1942 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. She moved to Lake Placid, Florida in 1975 and was employed by Lake Placid Drug Company as a pharmacy tech for 34 years until her retirement. There was no greater joy to Carol than her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She loved spending time with all of them and was proud of all of their accomplishments. Her great-granddaughter, Olivia Grace, was definitely the apple of her eye and she enjoyed reading to her and every moment with her. She was hardworking, loved people and always had a smile. She loved selflessly and unconditionally always. She was our strength, our rock and will be forever missed. She was also a strong and faithful Christian and we take comfort in knowing she is in His loving arms.
There will be a Celebration of Carol Jane Rondeau’s Life in Sebring, Florida to be announced at a later date.