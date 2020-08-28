Carol Javorsky
It is with deep sadness that the family of Carol Javorsky announces her passing. Carol, 78, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23. 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born March 3, 1942, in Paris, Ohio to William and Helen (Speakman) Bush. She had worked as a caregiver since moving to Lake Placid in 2002. She is a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.
She is lovingly remembered by two daughters, Renee (Todd) Carle and Cyndi (Terry) Thompson; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Alex) Ramos, Marc (Becky) Carle, Matthew Carle, Stephen (Crystal) Thompson, Sarah (David) Amar, Simon Javorsky and Noah Javorsky; three step-grandchildren, Kathy, Paul and Ken Kirk; seven great-grandchildren, Easton, Kaidyn, Nova, Mason, Alexandra, Ember and Maddox; sisters, Joan Miller and Margie Edwards and sister-in-law, Pat Hobbs.
She was preceded in death by James Tucker, Ed Javorsky and sons, Marc and Joseph Javorsky.
Carol was a loving Mom, Gram and Gigi, who loved with her whole heart and always put others before herself. She showed her love for Jesus by keeping all she knew fed and fed well. She truly wanted people to see Jesus throughout her life. Her love for purple, butterflies and donuts will always make us smile.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church. A burial service in Ohio will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Ladies Guild.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.