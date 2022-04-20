Carol L. Douglass
Carol Lynn Douglass, age 69, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was born Sept. 3, 1952 in Avon Park, Florida to George F. and Betty Jean (Carpenter) Douglass. She worked as a teacher and guidance counselor in Highlands County’s elementary schools, retiring after 42 years. Lynn’s passion was the well being and growth of the children and their family’s that she came in contact with. Even after retirement, she used the daily opportunities to try and make a difference in the education and lives of our area’s children. The last six years of her life were by far the best as she was able to fulfill her dreams of travelling with her friends and then exploring our country with her loving friend Bob. She is of Presbyterian faith and has been a lifelong resident of Highlands County.
Lynn is survived by her loving companion, Bob Claggett of Leesburg, Florida; sisters, Laurie Bass (Roscoe) of Avon Park, Florida, and Sharyn Thomas (Peter) of Crawfordsville, Florida; nephew, Travis Turner (Wendy); nieces, Tera Turner Welch, Andrea Thomas, and Sarah Thomas; and six grand nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Frazier, and sister, Mary Turner Holmes.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Champion for Children Foundation, 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.