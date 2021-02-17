Carol L. Manahan
Feb. 1, 1933 — Feb. 12, 2021
Carol L. Manahan, 89, of Goshen, Indiana, died at 10:24 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Feb. 1, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois to Leslie L. and Marguerite (Cregier) Lindhorn.
Surviving is her grandson, Steven Daniel Palmer of Crawfordsville, Indiana; great-granddaughter, Lydia Palmer; and best friend, Herb Pletcher of Goshen, Indiana. Preceding her in death are her parents; two sons, Stewart D. and Steven D. Palmer; two daughters, Susan D. Klase and Sondra D. Palmer; and two brothers, Milton and Robert Lindhorn.
Carol worked at CTS, Elkhart for 40 years prior to retiring in 1998. She was a 1951 graduate of Goshen High School. Carol loved playing golf and traveling. She was very well known for her helpfulness to her friends and family. Carol took on the role of planning her high school reunions. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Goshen.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at rrefh.com.