Carol L. Stoker
Carol Lynn (Layport) Stoker, of Lake Placid, Florida, died unexpectedly Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2020.
Carol was a lifelong Lake Placid resident, born in Avon Park, Florida on Aug. 7, 1972. She was the daughter of Veda Brock Layport and Otis Layport. Carol was a homemaker. She was a very doting grandmother and dedicated most of her time to being with her 11 grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her husband, Vernon Eugene; children, Cynthia Stoker, Jessie Stoker, and Chelsey Taylor, and siblings, Christina Ammons and Kathy Sanders. She was sadly predeceased by her daughter, Kristie Stoker, and grandson, Gene Paul Stoker.
The family will have private viewing and a funeral service will be held for all at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Placid Temple Church of God. Pastor Eric Burch will celebrate. Burial will ensue at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.