Carol M. Knapp
Carol Mance Knapp entered her heavenly reward on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. She was born on March 4, 1946, in Bridgeton, New Jersey, the first of three children to Fred William Mance Sr. and Marjorie Louise Gates Mance.
Her parents; her husband, Robert E. Knapp; her brother, Fred W. Mance Jr.; and her sister, Marilyn Whitman, all preceded her in death. Carol lovingly cared for her mother and her husband in the later years of their lives. Carol is survived by daughter, Susan Knapp, and son, Don Knapp.
Carol served as dispatcher for Fort Lauderdale Police Department and met her husband Bob while serving there. They moved to Avon Park where Bob worked for the police department and Carol began serving as plan administrator for police (and then fire) pension plans. Carol served ably as a volunteer coordinator for a local hospice as well. She was active in her church during her entire life, serving faithfully in every position possible. Carol loved Bill and Gloria Gaither and gospel music, and she loved sharing them with others.
We will celebrate Carol’s life and memory at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church. Please wear a mask and plan to observe social distancing during the service.
