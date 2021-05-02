Carol V. Thorpe
On Thursday, April 22, 2021, Carol Vivian Thorpe decided there would be a better 103rd birthday party on May 11, in Heaven, so she left the earth to join her mother, Mary Ethel Richmond Morrison; her father, James Pringle Morrison; her sister, Virginia; brother, Jim; husband, Alton Thorpe; and countless friends and family waiting for her.
Born May 11, 1918 in Niagara Falls, New York during the Spanish influenza that killed 50 million worldwide, Mama lived through 19 different U.S. presidents. She was married in 1942 to her beloved husband, Alton. They remained married for 67 years until Al passed away in 2009. In 1944, a son, Peter was born, followed by a daughter, Susan, in 1948.
In Niagara Falls, Mama managed a non-profit community women’s health organization. She volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, local schools, Planned Parenthood, the LaSalle Literary Club and Literacy Volunteers. She was a member of the Vestry at Church of the Redeemer for many years.
Al and Carol moved to Sun n Lakes in 1995 where they enjoyed their congenial neighbors. Those lucky enough to come into Mama’s sphere have come to think of her as a guardian angel, loving friend, an ideal model, source of sympathy and compassion, and someone who loved people and a good time. Even after she turned 100, Mama continued to be a fixture at the Thorpe Family Annex Thrift Store of the Church of the Redeemer, where she would greet customers and bag sold items from her wheelchair.
Carol is survived by son Peter, and his wife, Rose; granddaughters, Anne Thorpe and Kathleen Thill and husband Jack; their children, Preston and Athaya; daughter Susan and husband Richard Udy; grandson James Udy and his wife Lisa; their children, Joseph (Larissa), Dallin, Madison and Jack; granddaughter Sarah and her husband Dana DeGraffenried and their children, Chelsea (David)Weber, Jenny (Zack) Lyons, Carter and Carol; grandson Jon and his son Jay; and Tanya and her husband Larry Fura and their daughters, Lauren and Katherine; and many beloved nieces and nephews who were so good to her.
A service to honor Carol on her birthday, May 11, 2021 will be held at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 910 W. Martin St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Service will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, P.O. Box 368, Avon Park, FL 33826.