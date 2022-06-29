Carole S. Spurlock
Carole Singer Spurlock, 84, of Sebring, Florida passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia and lived in Highlands County all of her adult life. She had retired from The School Board of Highlands County after 35 years in food service. She attended Bible Fellowship Church where she worshiped and made many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Spurlock; son, Jeff; sister, Linda Singer Duvall (Jessie); and sisters-in-law, Edith Cochran and Evelyn Singer. She is survived by her sons, James “Rusty” Spurlock (Lindsey) of Canton, Georgia and Jonathan Spurlock (Linda) of Venus, Florida; brothers, Bob Cochran (Jackie), Ronald Cochran, Harry Singer and Cecil Singer (Myra); grandchildren, Bailey, Dylan, Ciara, Kylie, Tanner and Bradyn; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Bible Fellowship Church. As per “Big Mama’s” request, no carnations in the flowers. The burial will be private. Condolences may be expressed at morrisfuneralchapel.com