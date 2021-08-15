Carolyn A. Cobb
Carolyn Ann Cobb, age 76, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Avon Park, Florida. She was born on Aug. 29, 1944 to the late Eugene Manning and Lola Grae (Lewis) Manning, also deceased, in Pitts County, North Carolina.
Carolyn worked in the retail industry for several years before moving on to run the family grocery store. She later became the office manager for Cobb Harvesting and Trucking Company, another business she and her husband Earl owned for many years.
Carolyn’s life was one of caring and commitment to her family. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother and granny who always put others before herself. She gave no thought of a reward or anything in return. She was a faithful member of Life Church in Avon Park and loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved working in the yard and relaxing on the boat in Englewood, Florida.
She will ever be present in the hearts of her beloved family who survive: loving husband of 53 years, William “Earl” Cobb Sr.; daughters, Earlene Cobb (David) Robinson and Lisa (Cobb) Carr; and son, William Earl Cobb Jr., all of Avon Park; grandchildren, Genice (Chelsea) Carr and Ashley (John) Davis, both of Port Charlotte, Florida; great-grandchildren, Jerrick and Jettson Davis; brothers, Ernest Manning of Babson Park, Florida, and Dorman Eugene (Davelene) Manning of Frostproof, Florida; sister, Delaine Hughes of Lake Wales, Florida; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dorman Lee Manning, and sisters, Peggy Scofield and Marolyn Griffin.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Life Church Building Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com