Carolyn J. Mirabal
Carolyn Jane Mirabal went to be with her Lord early Thursday morning, April 15, 2021. Carolyn had been a Lake Placid resident for four years before moving to Sebring last year. She was an Indiana native born Dec. 18, 1942, in Elkhart. She was the daughter of the late Maryalice Spenser Whalen and Ralph Whalen.
Carolyn worked as an assembly person at a factory in Elkhart, Indiana. She was a member of the Community Church of God in Lake Placid, a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and enjoyed sewing and especially being at the casino in Brighton.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Tammy Johnson, Madie Mirabal and Corine Mirabal; siblings, Dixie Valleau, Floyd Whalen, and Judy Smith; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfejo Mirabal; sons, Robert Strauss and Al Mirabal; and sister, Margaret Funderburk.
The family will have a time for greeting Saturday May 8 from 2-4 p.m. at Community Church of God with a celebration service beginning at 3 p.m. Pastor Joe DeHart will celebrate. Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid; 863-465-9997.