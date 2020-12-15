Carolyn P. Mead
Nov. 13, 1946 — Oct. 29, 2020
Carolyn P. Mead, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, Oct. 29, 2020, in Lake Placid, Florida.
Born on Nov. 13, 1946, in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Alfred Pagnato and Mable Mae (Jones) Pagnato. She had a younger brother, George Pagnato. While she was still young, her mother divorced and remarried to William NeJame in Red Oaks Mill, New York. It was here that Carolyn’s younger sister, Lisa NeJame, was born.
Carolyn grew up in Red Oaks Mill. In this quiet town, she met the man she would eventually marry, Douglas Mead. He proposed to her numerous times, but she refused to marry him unless he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Douglas eventually did and they married in 1968, when he was home on R&R from the Army, and had their honeymoon in Hawaii. They were married almost 50 years when the love of her life passed away in May of 2018. They had two children, Christina and Jonathan. During the course of their marriage, they lived in Pennsylvania, New York and finally Florida.
Carolyn lived a life of happiness and service. In a professional capacity, she held positions as a stenographer, executive assistant and was also the director of the Pregnancy Counseling Center in Albion, New York for a number of years. While she had a fulfilling professional career, she was a devout Christian who attended Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and was happiest when she performed for her fellow church members. Making people laugh, through singing, dancing, and acting, fed her soul.
She served in numerous choirs, and dazzled audiences with many performances. One of her more memorable skits was her one-woman version of “The Wizard of Oz,” where she would play all of the characters at once. Without fail, the audience was always roaring with laughter by the time the curtain was lowered. When she wasn’t performing for the church, she spent many hours ministering and counseling to fellow church members. Her undying faith in the Lord helped her change the lives of countless others. In her later years, she was a member of United Methodist Church in Lake Placid, Florida.
In her spare time, Carolyn enjoyed playing the piano, painting, as well as writing short stories and plays. She told stories and taught lessons with bright costumes and flamboyant characters that left her audience both mesmerized and lifted. Most of the paintings she crafted were of landscapes, flowers and rivers. I suppose, when you learn from “The Joy of Painting” and Bob Ross, you’re bound to paint more than just a few happy trees.
She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Douglas in 2018, and her brother, George in 2012. Carolyn is survived by her children, Christina and Jonathan Mead (Heather); and her sister, Lisa NeJame (Donald Osborne).
Considering the safety of those who would like to attend, a celebration of life will be held at a later date, which has yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be directed to the United Methodist Church of Lake Placid, Florida. To express condolences online, her Facebook page has been memorialized and you are welcome to share memories and pictures.