Carolyn S. Downing
Carolyn Sue Downing, 79, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on June 9, 1942, to Lawrence Downing and Gladys Stewart in Clarksburg, Ohio. Sue has been a resident in Florida since 1979, having moved from Springfield, Ohio.
She was an avid sewer/quilter and loved to share her works with others. Sue also enjoyed her career at AdventHealth for over 30 years of service.
She is survived by daughters, Jacki Moore (Tom) of Punta Gorda, Florida and Lisa Jarrett (Bill) of Avon Park, Florida; seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Liz, Michelle, Joey, Victoria, Candace and Sid; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bud Downing.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AdventHealth Foundation, 4200 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., Sebring, FL 33872.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home