Carrie C. Moro
Carrie Crawford Moro, 49, passed away May 8, 2023, at her home in Sebring. She was born Feb. 1, 1974, in Avon Park to John N. (Big John) and Natalie (Hickman) Crawford.
Carrie was a lifetime resident of Sebring and was the bank manager of the south location of SouthState Bank.
She is survived by her parents; her husband, Angel R. Moro; her daughter, Anna Crawford; and three grandchildren, all of Sebring.
A funeral service will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Chris Taylor officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.