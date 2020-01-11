Catherine A. Gross
Catherine Ann Gross, 61, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 20, 1958 to Harold E. and Josephine J. Churchill in Greenville, Michigan.
Catherine is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Deborah J. Wilcox; and granddaughter, Kinsley Rose Aleyah Williams.
She has been a resident of Florida since 2018, coming from Bremen, Indiana. Catherine worked for a law office as a legal secretary and was of Christian faith.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Judith Allen and Margaret Williams, both of Syracuse, Indiana; loving son, Steven Zartman of Mishawaka, Indiana; brothers, Alan Churchill and David Bowerman; sisters, Cindy Colip, Dawn Awale, Jennifer Houston and Alisa Leek; and seven grandchildren.
She loved her family, friends and grandchildren and always tried to bring a smile to someone’s face and brighten their day. She also enjoyed her home, gardening, painting and the company of her two pups.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida with Joe DeHart officiating.