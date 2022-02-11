Catherine E. Hull
Catherine Elizabeth Hull, 73, entered eternal life on Friday morning, Jan. 4, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on June 16, 1948, in Champaign, Illinois to George Walker and Madeline (Bruyea) Gunn. Cathy attended Heartland Christian Church and has been a resident of Sebring since 2001, coming from Arcadia, Florida. Cathy radiated Jesus; she was beautiful inside and out. Her joy in life was to tell people about the love of Jesus.
Cathy could not have her own children, however, she was the best loving and caring mother to her stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loving stepchildren, Robert C. Kubond, Kelly Margerum and Robert Hull Jr.; brother, James Gunn; sister, Janet Cottingham; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Hull, and former husband, Robert M. Kubond; parents, George Gunn and Madeline McNeff; brothers and sisters, George Gunn III, Jacqualyn Cochran, Larry Gunn, and Sandra Lynn; and grandson, Robert Messer.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Heartland Christian Church.
