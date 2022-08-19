Catherine J. Alexander
A kind, humble, faithful and loving woman, Catherine Jean Alexander, 100, of Indiana, Pennsylvania left us on Aug. 14, 2022, into the awaiting arms of her Father, surrounded by her family where she peacefully passed.
The daughter of the late James L. and Mary Floretta (Foster) Alexander, Jean was born Nov. 26, 1921, in DuBois, Pennsylvania, the fourth of 10 children. A “coal miner’s daughter,” the family settled in Fulton Run. As a young child she, her brother, and neighborhood children started a revival that seeded the Wesleyan Methodist Church. Church, family, teaching and service dedicated to others would be the foundation of her life’s work.
Jean was a bright student as a child, skipping grades and finishing high school in 10 years, then graduating from Transylvania Bible School four years later. She would return to teach at the school for 18 years then moved to God’s Bible School and College to teach for another three. Jean wore many hats.
During WWII, when the boys were drafted, Jean donned overalls and went to work laying shingles on a three-story dorm where she earned the reputation “Let Jean Do It!”
Jean would later graduate from South Florida Junior College Nursing School and spend 25 years serving others as a home health nurse. An independent woman, Jean traveled into her 80s including a trip to Africa. Florida was her home before returning to Pennsylvania three years ago.
Jean is survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty) Alexander of Homer City, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert, Thomas, Audrey, Blanche, Foster, James, Leroy, John and Betty. They are now joyously together.
Jean was a member of Community Bible Church of Avon Park, Florida under the auspices of Churches of Christ in Christian Union.
Friends will be received Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Homer City. Interment to follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, Pennsylvania.
