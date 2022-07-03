Cathleen Lee

Venice, FL (34285)

Today

A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.