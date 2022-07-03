Cathleen Lee
Cathleen “Sissy” Lee, age 106, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on June 25, 2022. She was born on Nov. 10, 1915 in Coffee County, Alabama to the late Peyton R. Lee and Willie Ella Williams. She moved to Florida in 1944 and worked as an accountant for much of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.