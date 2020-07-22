Celina ‘Maria’ Percy
Celina “Maria” Percy, 65, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Winter Haven Hospital.
She was born Jan. 16, 1955, in Santander, Spain. She came to the United States on Oct. 30, 1968. Maria became a United States citizen on Sept. 7, 2000. She was an insurance clerk. Maria was of the Catholic faith. She loved dancing and going to the beach.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Nemesio and Celina Ruiz; and father-in-law, Kenneth Percy. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Mel Percy; daughter, Catalina Rhoden (Christopher); stepson, Jason Percy (Kerri); mother-in-law, Evelyn Percy; granddaughters, Chantelle Rhoden and Megan Percy; grandsons, Zachary Rhoden and Nick Percy; brother, Javier Ruiz Sr. (Raquel); and nephew, Javier Ruiz Jr.
The family will be having a private family service at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.