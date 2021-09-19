Cesar J. Santana
Cesar Julio Santana, age 50, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. He was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to Gumercindo Mercedes and Rafaela Santana.
Cesar worked for Palmer Electric, was a member at the Avon Park Seventh Day Adventist Church, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1989.
Cesar is survived by his wife, Ana Santana of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Jasmine Santana of Avon Park, Florida; Robert Cabrera of Destin, Florida; siblings, Ivelisse, Ordalis, Julio Cesar, Juan Ramon, and Marino; and two grandchildren, Amada and Amita.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, Florida. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.