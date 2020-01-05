Ceylon P. Grissinger
Ceylon Perd Grissinger
Ceylon Perd Grissinger, 97, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019.
He was born in Medina County, Ohio to Perd and Lena Grissinger on Nov. 14, 1922. Ceylon was raised on a farm in Homerville, Ohio with his brother “Bob” and attended Homerville High-School where he played basketball and baseball. He was a left-handed pitcher and had dreams of professional ball. He put those on hold when he married Wilma and went to work for Allstate Trucking Company in Akron, Ohio.
They lived in Kent, Ohio where their son Bill was born, but soon moved to Akron, Ohio and then moved to Stow, Ohio where their daughter Karen was born. After many years in Stow they retired and moved to Florida in 1984. Prior to that he also served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Perd was an avid golfer and loved it so much that he worked at three golf courses after he retired in Sebring, Florida.
He is survived by his son, Bill Grissinger (Teri) of Arizona; daughter, Karen Myers of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Chris Myers (Courtney) of Sebring, Florida, Josh Myers (Crissy) of Avon Park, Florida, Clayton Grissinger (Bethanie) of Colorado, Kyle Grissinger (Julia) of California and Rachel Grissinger of California; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Hollie, Kinsley, Aubrey, Nel and Abby. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 69 years, Wilma.
In 2015 Perd moved to The Palms of Sebring and made many friends and was loved by all.
Inurnment will be at Bushnell National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.