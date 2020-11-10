Charlene H. Smith
Charlene Harriet Smith, 61, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
She was born on July 25, 1959, in Elkton, Maryland, to the late Charles MacCintosh Snyder and Nellie Dean (Johnson) Snyder. She had been a resident of Sebring since 2004, formerly living in Mountain City, Tennessee. Charlene was of the Christian faith. She worked as a schoolteacher and loved working with children and her co-workers. She enjoyed traveling and the outdoors.
She is survived by her loving son, Justin Smith of Sebring, Florida; brothers, Chris Snyder (Laura) of Sebring, Florida and Corbin Johnson III of North East, Maryland; sister, Helen Hamm of North East, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She will be interred at St. Rose Cemetery in Springfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.