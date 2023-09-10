Charlene M.
Geisler
Charlene Mae (Rogers) Geisler, age 71, went to her heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. She peacefully passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Charlene was a caring mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and teacher. She was a woman of faith who loved the Lord, her family and friends, and her students.
Charlene Mae Rogers was born April 8, 1952 to Charles and Marlene (Williams) Rogers in Sebring, Florida. She grew up in Sebring, and graduated from Sebring High School in 1970 where she was a member of the marching band and head majorette. After raising four children, Charlene went back to school and graduated from Webber International University in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in business management.
She spent the last few years of her life as a special education teacher where she worked with intellectually disabled children. Her love, patience, discipline, and devotion for her students was always evident, and even through her battle with cancer, she was always devoted to her students.
Charlene is survived by her four children, Carl Eugene Cool Jr. (Kasey), Douglas Cool, Clinton Cool, and Cara Cool Brooks (Nick); six grandchildren, Gavin Cool, Paxton Brooks, Mia Cool, Cade Cool, Clinton Reilly Cool, and Zayden Brooks; and her three sisters, Suzanne Rogers Segarra, Stephanie Rogers Johnson (Steve), and Virginia Rogers Murray (John).
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Morris Funeral Chapel in Sebring, Florida. Visitation at noon followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida. Arrangements being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com