Charlene M. Schofield
Charlene M. Schofield, 78, of Beech Grove, Indiana, passed away on Feb. 5, 2022, along with John, her loving husband of 59 years.
She was born on Jan. 19, 1944, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Charles and Mary Hodges. Charlene worked for Eli Lilly as an executive secretary for over 30 years, where she developed many life-long friendships. She was an avid reader and a skilled golfer, having played with her friends in golf leagues in both Indiana and her winter home in Florida. Charlene and John were both accomplished water skiers in their early years.
She also trained and raced her dog, Spice, in the sport of flyball. Charlene loved her Lord and Savior and belonged to the Plainfield Christian Church. She loved spending time with her family, and she was rich in friendships. Everyone that knew her felt blessed by her sweet spirit.
Charlene was preceded in death by her brother, David Hodges. Survivors include daughter, Marla (Thomas) Lott, and sisters, Kathy Nelson and Beth (Hubert) Rethmeier.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW in Beech Grove, Indiana; Plainfield Christian Church in Plainfield, Indiana or to Eastside Christian Church in Lake Placid, Florida. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Plainfield Christian Church, 800 Dan Jones Road, Plainfield, IN 46168, where friends may visit from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be private in Union Cemetery in Martinsville, Indiana.
Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home. A livestream link for the service will be added at a later date.