Charles A. Martin
Charles A. Martin passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
He was born in Rome, Georgia and raised in Sebring, Florida. He was the son of the late Dr. Leldon W. Martin and Maxine S. Martin of Sebring, Florida.
He is also predeceased by his siblings, Leldon, Elizabeth “Betsy,” Calvin and Caroline.
At age 16 he took flying lessons and received his pilot’s license at age 18. He graduated from Sebring High School in 1948 and his graduation present was a self-guided flying tour of the South. He was in basic training at Lackland Air Force Base and was on active duty during the Korean War.
A proud graduate of the University of Florida, he was employed for over 30 years by Eastman Kodak as a technical sales representative. He worked in the Kodak Pavilion at the New York World’s Fair in 1964 and for 13 years, was Kodak’s representative to Triangle Publications, printer of TV Guide and Seventeen Magazine and later Arcata Graphics, printer of Reader’s Digest, Time Magazine and other publications in Buffalo, New York.
In 1986 Charles retired from Kodak. He and his wife, Teaky, moved to Jacksonville, Florida. They both kept active and volunteered at the newly opened World Golf Hall of Fame Museum. In 1998, after 20 years of research and writing, Martin proudly self-published “The Last Great Ace, The Life of Major Thomas B. McGuire, Jr.” This biography depicted the personal and professional life of fighter pilot and second-highest scoring American Ace of WWII, Tommy McGuire, who was also raised in Sebring, Florida.
Mr. Martin was an avid Florida Gator sports fan and greatly enjoyed watching any athletic event they were participating in. He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandfather, uncle and friend to all who knew him, and he enjoyed staying in touch with family and friends near and far. He was a great storyteller who would weave tales drawing on his endless knowledge of history, sports and technology while throwing in some jokes to make you chuckle. He made a lasting impression on those who had the privilege to meet him and his memory will live on through the lives of his loving family.
Beloved husband of the late Antoinette “Teaky” (Dean); dear father of Scott S. (Alexandra) Martin, Holley M. (Anthony) Sheppard and late Charles D. Martin; loving grandfather of Julie Martin, Lauren and Stephanie Sheppard and Sean Martin; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
