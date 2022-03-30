Charles A. Smith
Charles A. Smith of Lake Placid, Florida, died Sunday morning, March 27, 2022, while in the companionship of his loving wife Sherry. Charles was a native of Alabama, born Aug. 19, 1928, in Akron, Ohio. He was the son of William J. and Ola Mae (Griffin) Smith.
Charles was a carpenter in the building trade industry, a career that lasted 50 years. He has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 13 years. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. Charles was known by his neighbors as an avid porch sitter who loved watching the birds. Charles was a member of the Lake Placid Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Charles is survived by his wife, Sherry, whom he wed in Hollywood, Florida on Jan. 23, 1965; brothers, Ben Smith (Maryellen) and A.G. Smith; and one granddaughter, Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cecilia Rosenberger.
A memorial service is being planned and will be held at a later date at the Kingdom Hall.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.