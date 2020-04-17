Charles Araujo
Charles Araujo passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 19, 2020, at the age of 89 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Charles was born in Rehoboth, Massachusetts on Dec. 29, 1930 to Frank and Mary Araujo.
Charles was married to Edythe S. Ballem (Araujo) for over 60 years. She went before him and he will be buried next to her in the Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida. He leaves behind his three children, Gary (Cindi), Linda and Karla (Larrie); and his 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He also survives his siblings, Evelyn, John, Frank and Joanne.
His favorite hymn was “My Jesus I Love Thee” and he also enjoyed singing in Portuguese, “Take My Life and Let It Be.”
He was a very generous man who lovingly tried to meet the needs of not only his family but of kids in other countries. He was a teacher and school principal in schools across the country. He also served as the director of special education in Granby, Connecticut for many years.
He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.