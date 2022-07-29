Charles D. “Charlie” Smith
Charles D. “Charlie” Smith, age 77, The Miracle Man of Sun ‘N Lake, Sebring, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022 (his birthday) at his home. Charlie was born in West Union, West Virginia on July 24, 1945 and soon moved to Pontiac, Michigan. He was the son of Kester A. and Pauline Smith. Charlie has been a resident of Sun ‘N Lake since 1998, moving here from Clarkston, Michigan. He was a retired accountant at General Motors Corporation at the Pontiac Motors Division in Pontiac, Michigan and later from General Motors Tech Center in Warren, Michigan after 34 years. Charlie was an active member of Church of the Nazarene in Avon Park, serving in the sound system and as the church treasurer. Charlie, along with his wife, Cheri, owned Cheri’s Estate Sales for 19 years. He loved a good game of golf and played sometimes five to six days a week at Sun ‘N Lake Golf and Country Club. He was also an avid sports fan following University of Michigan football, the Detroit Lions and Pistons, and of course the MGA (Men’s Golf Association), where he scored two holes in one.
In 1982 Charlie received a kidney transplant from a young woman from Detroit and her gift of life gave him an additional 33 years of life. This gift enabled him to participate in the Transplant Games of America for many years.
Charlie is survived by the love of his life of 43 years, Cheri; sons, Richard Charles Smith (Suzanne) of Detroit, Michigan, and Michael Robert Smith (Amy) of Highland, Michigan; daughters, Michele Ziegler (Scott) of Clio, Michigan, and Melissa Schroeder (Scott) of Waterford, Michigan; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Kester Ardell Smith Jr.
Service will take place at Church of the Nazarene in Avon Park on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11 a.m.
Charlie touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Church of the Nazarene, 707 E. Main St., Avon Park, Florida or the TransplantGames ofAmerica.org
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com