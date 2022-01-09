Charles E. Goins
Charles E Goins, 92, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 4, 2022. He passed away peacefully after a short illness. He was born in Brownsburg, Indiana on March, 26, 1929 to Maggie Baker Goins and John Goins.
He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Air Force. He married Patricia Meek on May 23, 1980. They resided in Columbus, Indiana until retirement in 1992, when they began to winter in Florida. He retired from Bartholomew County REMC as a lineman and supervisor.
He worked for about 20 years at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the museum the month of May and became supervisor of safety patrol. He was a life member of the VFW, DAV and Eagles. He also was the commander at the VFW for seven years, American Legion, Moose and Elks.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kurt Goins; brothers, Frank, David, Elmer and Johnny; and sisters, Martha, Delphine, Rosie, Cindy, Elizabeth and Nancy. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Goins; daughter, Dana Stokes; sons, Randy (Lorie) and Gary Goins (Kerrie); stepchildren, Brent Black (John), Crystal Fields (Anthony) and Jonathan Gant; grandchildren, Andy Stokes, Leah Speckin, Sarah Goins, Jack Black-Sahs, Alesha Fields, Jacob Fields, Hailey Gant and Kenzee Gant; and great-grandchildren, John, Mark and Anna Speckin, Emory and Adler Leffler and Landon Powell.
A service to celebrate Charles’ life will be held at a later date. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.