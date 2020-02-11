Charles E. Mielke
Charles Edward Mielke, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with our Lord early Saturday morning, Feb. 8, 2020. He was comforted by his family.
Charles was born June 7, 1936 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He was the son of Ruby Florence Salter Mielke and Edward Charles Mielke. Charles was a general contractor for over 40 years in both Wisconsin and Lake Placid. He also owned and operated Mielke Marine Mart in Wisconsin.
Charles has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 52 years. Tennis was a big part of his life and was often found enjoying a hardy game with the Davis’s. His love was hunting, fishing, boating and racing them at an early age. Charles was a U.S. Navy Reserve veteran and a Protestant by faith.
Charles is survived by his loved ones, Nan; children, Kathy Yacoboni (Ty), Bobby (Laura), Jimmy (Kathy) and Chucky (WendyLee); grandchildren, Justin Driggers, Margaret Updike, Emily Nichols, Bryan Mielke, Rachel Mielke, and Stacey Mielke; and great-grandchildren, Ella and Riley Updike, Maya and Jacob Driggers, Owen Mielke and Savannah Nichols.
A celebration of Charles’ life will be from First Presbyterian Church and will be announced later this week. Celebration services are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.