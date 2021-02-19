Charles F. May
Charles F. May was born in Hollywood, Florida on Sept. 29, 1951, to John Edwin May and Marion P. May and passed away on Feb. 3, 2021.
He is survived by three siblings, John E. May, Jr., Theresa M. Hosfeld and Gerald K. May; along with many beloved nieces and nephews, April LaJara, Donald Hosfeld, John Hosfeld, Marion Brito, Amanda Higgins and John E. May II. In addition, there are many great nephews and nieces.
A big man with an even bigger heart for others, he worked full time dedicated to getting other young men on the right path during his later years. He worked for Tri-County in Highlands County as a well-qualified counselor with the imprisoned. He knew the struggle. He was well suited to getting young men steered to a path away from crime and drugs. The sheriff in Highlands County grew to truly appreciate him. There is so much more but this short synopsis above of the later years reflects in some way his character.
In his earlier days at the age of 16, he was a champion catcher in Hallandale, Florida recreation sports with the Pony League with a record never yet tied to this day for that team. He graduated Florida Atlantic University with a double major in psychology and political science and spent much time as a licensed insurance agent, writing policies for group major medical and hospitalization.
They say “the good die young.” Mission accomplished, Chuck. May you be welcomed as that good and faithful servant into your eternal reward. Love from the many whose lives were blessed by your love. “Perfection is not attainable. But if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence.” – Coach Vincent Lombardi.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Catherine Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20, 2021, with Father Jose Gonzalez as Celebrant. Burial will be at a later date in Pinecrest Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home of Sebring.