Charles H. Padgett, Jr.
Charles H. Padgett Jr., born in Wauchula, Florida on April 19, 1948, passed away on Oct. 6, 2022. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and worked for the Florida Department of Corrections for 30 years.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 9:48 am
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. Padgett Sr. and Ruby Padgett, and sister, Ava Padgett Knowles. He is survived by his soulmate, Shirley Patarini; daughter, Kim Padgett Bennett (Ray); son, Robin Padgett (Alexandra), and son, Cliff Padgett (Julie); and grandchildren, Kinley Bennett, Hailey Padgett, Isabella Padgett, and Phaedra Padgett.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life. After retirement, he worked at Sebring International Raceway on the wrecker crew, as “Wrecker1.” He enjoyed league bowling and coaching t-ball and little league, and watching the Florida Gators play. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for their care and support.
Per his request, there will be no service held.
Arrangements handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.