Charles J. Elam
Charles James Elam, 78, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Lake Placid, Florida.
He was born on May 30, 1941, in Anna, Illinois to Paul Elam and Ruth Elam (McFadden). Charles was a firefighter who served in the U.S. Army and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid.
He is survived by his loving wife, June; children, Brian Elam (Melissa) of Milford, Connecticut, Elizabeth Elam of Milford, Connecticut, Tresa Rabchuk (Will), Eddie Smith Jr. (Diana) and Benjamin Smith; brother, Robert Casey; four grandchildren, Kyle Elam, Brody Elam, Emily Ayala (Leo) and Mia Smith; and one great-grandchild, Julian Ayala.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Elam and Ruth Korpi, and brother, John Paul Elam.
A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Pinecrest Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.