Charles J. Williams Jr.
Charles J. Williams Jr. went to be with the Lord on Aug. 3, 2023 at the age of 91. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After that, he became a firefighter with the Pompano Beach Fire Department, from which he retired in 1982 and moved to Sebring, Florida with his wife, Doris.
He lived a very active life, enjoying playing softball with the over-60s league teams, competing in dirt bike racing and riding his bike. He also loved sailing and racing his day sailor boat, for which he won many first place trophies in sailing regattas.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Doris; his daughters, Kathy Knowles and Maureen Anderson; grandchildren, Tammy, Brett, Rachel and Michelle; and great-grandchildren, Chase, Laila, Quinn and Jaxson.
There will be a Celebration of Life service honoring Charlie on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Christ Fellowship Church on New Life Way in Sebring.