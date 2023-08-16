Charles J. Williams, Jr.

Charles J. Williams Jr. went to be with the Lord on Aug. 3, 2023 at the age of 91. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After that, he became a firefighter with the Pompano Beach Fire Department, from which he retired in 1982 and moved to Sebring, Florida with his wife, Doris.

